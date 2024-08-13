Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Insignis Pictures, The Matrix

Fathom To Hold The Matrix 25th Anniversary Event

Fans of The Matrix will be able to take the red pill and experience the film in theaters again for a special presentation from Fathom Events

Article Summary Fathom Events to celebrate The Matrix's 25th anniversary with special screenings in select theaters.

Events on September 19 and 22 include a retrospective featuring Jessica Henwick before the film.

Tickets are available now; September 22 offers showings at 3pm and 7pm, while September 19 has a 7pm showing.

Exclusive featurette explores the legacy of The Matrix, with personal reflections and insights.

Fathom Events is teaming up with Warner Bros. and Insignis Pictures to hold a special 25th Anniversary event for the iconic '90s film The Matrix. The company will be holding a special screening event to take place at specific theaters across the country on September 19 and September 22. The event will have a special retrospective featuring Jessica Henwick with a look back at the film's influence and legacy, followed by the full theatrical version of the film shown on multiple theater screens for the first time in over two decades. Those wishing to experience it can get their hands on tickets starting today for either date, but September 22 will have two different showings at 3pm and 7pm, while September 19 will only have a 7pm showing. We have more details about the anniversary event below.

The Matrix – 25th Anniversary Event

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Silver Pictures, this critically acclaimed film explores a dystopian world in which humans are used as an energy source for machines. "Have you ever had a dream that you were so sure was real? What if you were unable to wake from that dream? How would you know the difference between the dream world and the real world?" When a beautiful stranger (Carrie Ann Moss) leads computer hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves) to a forbidding underworld, he discovers the shocking truth–the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence. Neo joins legendary and dangerous rebel warrior Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) in the battle to destroy the illusion of enslaving humanity.

Join Jessica Henwick (Bugs) as she looks back, delving deep into the influential cyberthriller that thrust moviemaking into an astonishing new dimension; see never-before-seen personal reflections in an exclusive featurette looking back on the standout legacy of The Matrix (1999).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!