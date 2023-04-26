Fede Alvarez Wishes Us A Happy Alien Day From Set Of New Film Happy Alien Day everyone! Fede Alvarez is celebrating in the best way possible, posting a pic from the set of his new film in the franchise.

Fede Alvarez is in the holiday spirit today. It is Alien Day, and he posted an epic photo from the set to mark the occasion this afternoon. His new film in the franchise stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Ridley Scott is on board producing, and Alvarez is directing from his own script. This is being billed as a standalone film in the franchise. This has been in active development for quite some time, and the second active Alien franchise project, as the FX show from showrunner Noah Hawley is also on the way.

This Is A Perfect Alien Day Gift

There has not been a new Alien film in theaters since Covenant back in 2017, and attempts to revive the franchise since then have stalled completely. The eight films starring Xenomorphs have combined to gross over $1 billion at the box office worldwide, spawning numerous comics, books, action figure lines, role-playing games, video games, and more. It is strange to have a franchise this big and struggle so much to exist. They could learn a thing or two from how the latest Predator film, Prey, was handled last year, and seeing as how they have said this wil lbe a standalone film in the franchise, that seems to be the map they are using.

The Alien saga is one of my personal favorites as well, so getting more is always something I am up for. I actually liked the last two films, though I realize I am in the minority there. While the TV show interests me more, getting someone as accomplished and with vision like a Fede Alvarez has to continue the film part of the franchise is a great step. A Happy Alien Day to all of you, and hopefully, there is much more to come soon about this one.