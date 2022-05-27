Field of Dreams: Kevin Costner Pays Tribute to Ray Liotta in BTS Story

The world is still reeling from the loss of actor Ray Liotta, who passed on May 26. One of his most memorable early roles was the disgraced Chicago White Sox player Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 baseball classic Field of Dreams opposite star Kevin Costner. The Yellowstone star shared a clip where his character Ray Kinsella pitches to Joe at bat. The first pitch comes right back to him knocking him over as he narrowly avoids the ball. The second was a homerun.

Field of Dreams Star Kevin Costner's Tribute to Co-Star Ray Liota

"Devastated to hear the news of [Ray Liotta]'s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he'll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray," Costner wrote. Directed by Phil Alden Robinson, the film follows Ray as he's inspired by a voice he can't ignore with the memorable line "if you build it, he will come." With the help of his wife, he turns his farm into a dream project, a baseball field. The film, based on the book "Shoeless Joe" by W.P. Kinsella, also starred James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan, Gaby Hoffman, Timothy Busfield, and Burt Lancaster. The film was a box office success generating $84 million worldwide.

MLB's Field of Dreams Game

The film has since inspired real Major League Baseball games to be held at the cornfield at Dyersville, Iowa with the original teams featured in the film in the New York Yankees and White Sox in August 12, 2021. The next "Field of Dreams" game will be between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on August 11, For more on the history of the film and the site, you can go to head to MLB.com