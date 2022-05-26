Ray Liotta Has Passed Away, Goodfellas Star Was 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. The actor, maybe best known for his role as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, was 67. His publicist has confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter and other entertainment outlets, saying that the actor passed away in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. He born on Dec. 18, 1954 in Newark. He attended Union High School and graduated from the University of Miami, where he studied acting, in 1978. He started acting that same year, accepting a role on NBC soap opera Another World and had a prolific career since. He starred in numerous films, including Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Cop Land, Blow, Hannibal, Wild Hogs, Identity, and recently played a role in Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark to wide acclaim. He also starred in many television series, winning an Emmy for a guest appearance on ER in 2005.

Ray Liotta 1954-2022

While Ray Liotta starred in many, many roles over the years, he would never star in another role as iconic as his turn in the Scorsese classic alongside Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro. Henry Hill was a perfect role for him at the time. Hill helped off the famous Lufthansa heist at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1978, making off with more than $5 million in cash and jewels stored in the German airline's air cargo building, and the fallout of that heist was the most interesting part of the film, with Liotta shining. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, though Liotta criminally was not nominated. The film won one award, with Pesci winning Best Supporting Actor. He leaves a long legacy of classic roles to enjoy and remember him by.

Ray Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen. He was also engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.