First Draft Of Spider-Punk Film Script Is In The "Finishing Stages"

Daniel Kaluuya has revealed that the first draft for the Spider-Punk animated spin-off film is in its "finishing stages," but isn't sharing any other details.

Spider-Men: Beyond the Spider-Verse is taking its sweet time getting here, but there are other movies and shows within that universe that are moving along at varying levels of speed. The Spider-Noir film will be here before we know it. There is reportedly a Spider-Women spin-off in the works, and there is also the Spider-Punk film, which we learned about last summer. Daniel Kaluuya, who voices Hobie Brown aka Spider-Punk, recently told Deadline that the first draft of the script that he is co-writing with Ajon Singh is in the "finishing stages," but wouldn't share any other details. However, Kaluuya did say, "It's exciting to be writing something in this space. Those Spider-Verse films, they speak to me. I was so inspired by them. I think the filmmakers and the animators are some of the best storytellers in the game. So, I want to put myself in environments where I can grow and learn what they know."

There is a reason Hobie is the Spider-Person getting his own movie, and it's because of how well the character was not only beautifully brought to life but also how seamlessly his snark connected with audiences. Kaluuya called Phil Lord and Chris Miller "great storytellers" and revealed a piece of feedback he received from Lord in one of the film's treatments, which stated, "films aren't about people, they're about relationships." Kaluuya went on to say, "They also tap into a joy of cinema and storytelling and animation, and I think joy is so hard to do, and that's something I'm aspiring for. They love what they do, and that's what the audience is really feeling."

What is happening in Hollywood, in terms of the Netflix and Warner Bros. buyout, is the least punk thing in the world right now, as more and more studios merge and we inch ever closer to some sort of hellish monopoly. The reason a film like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse exists in the first place is that the people at Sony Pictures Animation gave that team the time and trust to not only push the bounds, but also to take things even further when it became apparent that was an option. There is a reason not a single frame of that first teaser trailer ended up in the final film.

Many people are in the midst of panicking and assuming the worst, but Kaluuya said that he is "not prescribing to this anxiety" when asked if any of these movies make him nervous about his ability to be creative in the industry in the future. He went on to explain, "You've just got to make something undeniable that speaks to the audience. I want to talk to people. I want to communicate things. I want to say things…I love cinema. I love theaters. I aspire to make films, and I love the community experiences so I'm always going to reach for that. However, I'm not going to be stuck. I'm very much a firm believer of strong opinions, loosely held. So, we'll see where this takes us. But whatever it is, I'm here to tell my truth and execute that truth and bring the idea out. And I want all of my friends and all the people around me to do that too. We're not scared of the future." So there are a few people out there who aren't catastrophizing and aren't going to let the system stagnate their ability to be creative. That is pretty punk.

Spider-Punk Is One Of A Few Spider-Verse Spin-Offs

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still missing in action, but that isn't stopping Sony Pictures Animation from greenlighting a new spin-off film featuring one of the breakout characters from Across the Spider-Verse. There were a lot of high points in that film, but one of the bigger ones was Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya. His design and animation style were fantastic counterpoints to the other Spider-People bouncing around in the film, and his attitude regarding this whole canon events thing was exactly what someone with the word "punk" in his name should be.

In early August, it was reported that a Spider-Punk spin-off film was in the works. Kaluuya and Ajon Singh are co-writing the script for the Spider-Punk film. While things are still in early development, sources say "the film will center on the punk-rock version of Spider-Man, whose main weapon is his guitar. Kaluuya's character was introduced in Across the Spider-Verse and is expected to return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse." It's unclear at this time if the movie will take place before, during, or after the events of the two Spider-Verse films.

