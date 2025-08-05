Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: daniel kaluuya, spider-man: across the spider-verse, spider-man: beyond the spider-verse, spider-punk

A Spider-Punk Animated Feature Is Reportedly In The Works

Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, was first introduced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and now, reportedly, an animated Spider-Punk feature film is in early development.

Article Summary Sony is developing a Spider-Punk animated feature film, spinning off from Across the Spider-Verse.

Hobie Brown, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, became a fan favorite in the Spider-Verse franchise.

Kaluuya and Ajon Singh are co-writing the script, with story details still under wraps.

The film’s timeline is unclear, but Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set for a June 2027 release.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still missing in action, but that isn't stopping Sony Pictures Animation from greenlighting a new spin-off film featuring one of the breakout characters from Across the Spider-Verse. There were a lot of high points in that film, but one of the bigger ones was Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya. His design and animation style were fantastic counterpoints to the other Spider-People bouncing around in the film, and his attitude regarding this whole canon events thing was exactly what someone with the word "punk" in his name should be. Spider-Man Noir has a TV show on the way and a female lead spin-off is reportedly in the works somewhere down the line, but according to Variety, an animated feature starring Hobie has also been given the greenlight.

Kaluuya and Ajon Singh are co-writing the script for the Spider-Punk film. While things are still in early development, sources say "the film will center on the punk-rock version of Spider-Man, whose main weapon is his guitar. Kaluuya's character was introduced in Across the Spider-Verse and is expected to return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse." It's unclear at this time if the movie will take place before, during, or after the events of the two Spider-Verse films

We don't have any plot details yet for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Aside from that, it starts immediately after the events of Across the Spider-Verse with Miles on the run, and the rag-tag group of Spider-People we saw assembled at the end of the film with Gwen might not be enough. So, while the film is still two years away, we have at least another release date. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. Screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 25, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!