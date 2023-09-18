Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: jellyfish pictures, netflix, the twits

First-Look At Netflix's Latest Roald Dahl Adaptation, The Twits

Netflix released a first-look image at its latest Roald Dahl adaptation, The Twits, brought to life by Phil Johnson [Zootopia] and Jellyfish Pictures [The Bad Guys].

Netflix is returning the words created by beloved children's author Roald Dahl, and this time, it isn't going to be based on a musical. It's based on the book The Twits and is being made into an animated film by Phil Johnson, who is Oscar-nominated and has worked on films like Wreck-It Ralph and Zootopia (via Deadline). They are currently looking at a 2025 release date, but there was a first-look image that lets us see the art style.

The synopsis for the film reads: Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city. A hysterically funny, wild ride of a film (chock-full of the Twits' beloved tricks–from the Wormy Spaghetti to the Dreaded Shrinks), The Twits is also a story for our times, about the never-ending battle between cruelty and empathy.

If that animation style looks a little familiar, that would be because The Twits is being brought to life by Jellyfish Pictures, who made the fantastically underrated The Bad Guys in 2022. That one still makes it a little hard to tell what this film is actually going to look like, but The Bad Guys has given Jellyfish a ton of goodwill in my book. In a statement released by Netflix, Johnson said,"

"I've always been attracted to reprehensible characters. I don't know what this says about me, and I don't want to look into it. The point is, The Twits was my favorite book when I was a kid. I love the Twits and their terrible tricks. I love that they lack self-awareness, personal hygiene, and any inkling of human decency. And I love this movie because it reminds us that twits like the Twits, whose default emotions are anger and vengeance, can't be allowed to win in our world."

Netflix doesn't usually do much marketing of its films until right before the release, so there is a good chance this is the last we'll hear about this one until 2025 or at least later in 2024. However, it's always good to see more animated films, and Netflix seems to do better with their animated features [Nimona, The Sea Beast] these days than their live-action films, so there is certainly hope for this one.

