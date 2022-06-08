End Of The Line: NYC Subway Crisis Documentary Arriving June 14

An upcoming timely documentary, End of the Line, on the crisis with the infrastructure and system of the New York City subway is headed to video-on-demand on June 14th. Award-winning filmmaker Emmett Adler's feature documentary is a character-driven political drama about the New York City subway crisis and a long-overdue reckoning on infrastructure. VOD platforms include Apple/iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, Microsoft, and more.

Establishing the vital economic importance and grandeur of New York City's historic subway system, the film dives into its dire modern-day troubles picking up in the late 2010s when flooding, overcrowding, power failures, and derailments have become commonplace.

As shown in End of the Line, after a particularly bad spate of disasters in the summer of 2017, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proclaimed a state of emergency and hired a new international wunderkind executive named Andy Byford to save the subways. Byford, an earnest Briton with an impressive resume, enters as a charismatic would-be hero.

As the political turmoil behind the subway's decline comes into sharp focus, scenes in barbershops, bodegas, and bakeries show the frustration and devastation among business owners and residents who are caught in the middle.

Ultimately, the COVID-19 pandemic furthers this and brings to light America's need to shore up its infrastructure in cities across the country and the inequality struggles that are central to this debate. A heartfelt and scrupulous exploration, this film poses the question: what happens when the lifeline of a city goes flat?

Adler is an Emmy-winning filmmaker who has taught art in Shenzhen, China, was once a chess champion in the state of Illinois, and can juggle pins while walking on stilts. He has over a decade of experience as a freelance documentary and commercial film editor. In 2021, he made his directorial debut with the feature documentary End of the Line, which premiered to sold-out audiences at the DOC NYC film festival.