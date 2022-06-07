First Poster For Black Adams Released, Trailer Drops Tomorrow

It seems weird to think about comic book movies being in development hell for many years these days, but there was a time not too long ago when studios were a little less willing to commit. Ten years ago, Christopher Nolan was wrapping up his Batman trilogy, and we were still waiting to see if this Avengers team-up thing would pay off. The idea of a character like Black Adam, who is pretty ridiculous, being on the big screen was something that needed to wait for the culture to catch up to the insane source material. It took ten years, and star Dwayne Johnson never let up. Black Adam is set to drop later this year after many delays and COVID throwing a wrench into things. It's still a few months away, but Johnson has been hyping this movie up a lot, and he likely won't be stopping anytime soon. We know that the first trailer will be dropping tomorrow, but the first poster dropped today, and it's kind of boring. Sorry, Dwayne, but after over ten years of buildup, this is the first poster we're getting? It's really basic if you're asking us.

First Poster For Black Adams Released, Trailer Drops Tomorrow
Black Adam Poster. © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Johnson took to Twitter to say that "the finishing touches are complete" and "that's a wrap." He says in the video that it's an official wrap, but it's a little unclear if there is anything less to do in terms of post-production. We're going to have to see what happens when the trailer for Black Adam drops tomorrow.

Summary: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and
imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on October 21, 2022.

Dwayne Johnson Calls Black Adam "A Bad Mothf*cker" Plus Images
© 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Frank Masi. DWAYNE JOHNSON on the set of New Line Cinema's action adventure "BLACK ADAM," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

