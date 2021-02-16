First Poster for Cruella Debuts, Trailer to Drop Tomorrow

When it comes to Disney live-action prequels, there is a weird concept, and then there is Cruella. Of all the villains in the Disney mythos, she might be one of the worst in that her entire purpose is catching and skinning a bunch of dogs for their fur. That is really messed up, and we have to wonder if there is any amount of a tragic backstory that could possibly justify dog skinning, but here we are. We got a first look image at Cruella back in 2019, and now the movie is finally coming out this year. It currently has a late May release but whether or not it keeps that release or ends up going to a hybrid release remains to be seen. That will likely depend on how well Raya and the Last Dragon does with its hybrid release. Disney released a new poster for the movie with the promise that the first trailer is dropping tomorrow.

Everything about the way this movie looks is giving me war flashbacks to high school when I was dressing like a goth kid. So the aesthetic is likely going to appeal to me, if nothing else. As for the rest of the movie? Well, like we said, it's hard to find a reason to justify dog skinning, but maybe they won't even try. That seems a little dark for a Disney movie, though, but we'll have to see what kind of tone the trailer strikes when it drops tomorrow.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It will be released on May 28, 2021.