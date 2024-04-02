Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux

First Poster For Joker: Folie à Deux, Trailer Coming April 9th

The first poster for Joker: Folie à Deux has been released and the first trailer is set to make its debut on April 9th. The film will be released on October 4th.

We can finally stop bothering director Todd Phillips over on his official social media because we finally know when we will see something official from Joker: Folie à Deux. This might be one of the DC movies that people are the most excited about, mainly because the entire concept is completely buckwild. We got an official poster today, but you're going to have to wait a little longer for the trailer. We guessed not long ago that the trailer would be making its debut at CinemaCon, and the Warner Bros. presentation is indeed on April 9th. At the moment, we still don't have any production notes either, so everything we know about this film is conjecture [as seen below] or from unnamed sources.

What The Title Joker: Folie à Deux Could Tell Us About The Movie

That title, Joker: Folie à Deux, is telling since Folie à Deux, or "madness of two," is defined as "an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family." Usually, in close family relationships, but sometimes in other types of relationships, one family member suffers some sort of psychotic break or delusion, passing it along to another family member. One notable incidence of this is with Ursula Eriksson and Sabina Eriksson, identical twins who had an incident in May of 2008 that left a man dead. One could argue that the original version of Joker and Harley was doing some version of Folie à Deux, only now we are adding the actual terminology to the incident. The interesting thing here is that Folie à Deux is not something one does intentionally to another person, and it was always implied that the Joker intentionally manipulated Harley for his own volition. If they are pursuing Folie à Deux, that will make it much greyer whether he meant to manipulate her. Does this version of the Joker even mean to drag Harley down with him, or does it just happen because they become very close? Again, all speculation, but it could add a new dynamic to their relationship that we haven't seen before.

Warner Bros. and DC have wanted to make a Joker and Harley movie for years and making it a musical? It's one of those things that will either work so well it's going to be brilliant, or the entire thing will fall apart. We know that both Phoenix and Gaga can act, and seeing Gaga playing someone like Harley would be a lot of fun. For a taste of what she could look like in this role, check out House of Gucci, where she goes pretty over the top in a fun way. As someone who didn't like Joker, though? This is the sort of out-of-left-field sort of thing that actually makes me interested in Joker: Folie à Deux. The current release date is October 4, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!