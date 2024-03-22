Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: joker 2, Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux – Mostly A Jukebox Musical, At Least 15 Covers

A new report says that Joker: Folie à Deux will be "mostly a jukebox musical" with at least 15 covers of well-known songs and possibly an original song or two.

Article Summary Insider reveals Joker: Folie à Deux to be a jukebox musical with 15+ song covers.

Judy Garland's "That's Entertainment" rumored among classic reinterpretations.

Lady Gaga's presence hints at potential original tracks in the Joker sequel.

Anticipation builds for an April glimpse at the musical, set for Oct 4, 2024 release.

We are still waiting for specific details concerning Joker: Folie à Deux because even though director Todd Phillips has been sharing images for a while now, we haven't gotten any plot details aside from what we could possibly glean from the title and the fact that it's a musical. However, even the musical element has been up the air since there are different types of musicals. However, it seems that Variety got an insider who was willing to spill the beans on the film and what we could expect. This will be "mostly" a jukebox musical, where covers of well-known songs are integrated into the story. Think Moulin Rogue! or Mama Mia!. The source says there could be at least "15 reinterpretations of "very well-known" songs. One is said to be "That's Entertainment" from the 1953 musical "The Band Wagon," famously associated with Judy Garland. However, there is a door open for an original song (or two) to be added to the final version."

Considering that Joker: Folie à Deux has Lady Gaga and Hildur Guðnadóttir is also reportedly returning to do the soundtrack, it seems like a given that they would do at least one or two original songs. The first Joker film earned two Academy Awards for Warner Bros. and DC, and not taking advantage of all of these circumstances would be ridiculous. The last thing we heard from Phillips was that a trailer was still a few ways away. He specifically cited April, so maybe we'll get a chance to see something from this film at CinemaCon, and then it'll get a wide release. No one knows what to expect from this film since this is a considerable risk and a big swing from DC and Warner Bros., so we'll have to see. Joker: Folie à Deux currently has a release date of October 4, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!