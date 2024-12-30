Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, Warner Bros | Tagged: jason momoa, lobo, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – Jason Momoa Has Been Cast As Lobo

Jason Momoa has rejoined the DC Universe. He has been cast as Lobo and is set to make his debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow just added another major name and character to its already impressive lineup. Considering the number of DC characters Superman is set to introduce to the universe, it really shouldn't be that surprising that Supergirl appears to be on the same trajectory. Jason Momoa was in the previous era of the DC Universe as Aquaman, which infamously ended with the crunch of a cockroach burger. While Momoa always seemed to have a lot of love for Arthur, he also made it very clear that he might have even more love for the character of Lobo. However, back when Momoa was first cast, the character of Lobo seemed a bit more out there and something that might not play well to a mainstream audience. Things have changed a lot, and people would be willing to accept a character that is like these days. Deadline reported, and Momoa confirmed on his official Instagram that he has been cast as Lobo in the new DC Universe.

"So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like. 'Hello? It's the perfect role,'" he said. "I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*ck yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there," said the post on Momoa's official Instagram, a quote from a previous article, with the caption "They called."

Lobo is a character who has bounced all over the DC universe, from the Justice League to the Suicide Squad. Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen created him, and he first appeared in Omega Man #3 in June 1983. It is unclear what role he'll play in Supergirl: Women of Tomorrow.

Here is James Gunn also confirming Momoa's casting on his Instagram stories:

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Starts Filming In January

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one step closer to entering production. The project, which has a writer, Ana Nogueira, was announced back in November 2023. After months of speculation posts that were starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January. In April, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." We don't have any other plot details aside from the release date, June 26, 2026, for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but the production is set to start on January 13th.

