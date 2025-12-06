Posted in: Blumhouse, iam8bit, Movies, Universal | Tagged: five nights at freddys 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Movie Music Collection Announced

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will have its entire soundtrack released on vinyl, as well as on CD and a cassett tape, happening next year

Iam8bit, in collaboration with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, has revealed they will release several physical editions of the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie soundtrack. Those who wish to own the music will have three different formats to choose from for the full 24-song track album, as you can get it on vinyl, CD, or cassette tape if you really wanna go '80s retro. You can pre-order it now on their website until January 7, with shipping happening sometime in Q2 2026. In case you're not into physical media, Back Lot Music has released the digital soundtrack, available on all streaming platforms.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Movie Music Collection

With music by The Newton Brothers (Midnight Mass, Haunting of Hill House) and album design by Scott Saslow, the physical collection features the retro-inspired score from Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Blumhouse's sequel film based on the globally popular video game series. Included in the collection are:

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Vinyl Soundtrack ($31.99): Pressed on eye-catching FazTalker Green Vinyl, this record comes in four variant covers designed by Scott Saslow, each featuring a different animatronic. Collectors are guaranteed to receive all four by purchasing the Four Vinyl Bundle ($127.69).

Pressed on eye-catching FazTalker Green Vinyl, this record comes in four variant covers designed by Scott Saslow, each featuring a different animatronic. Collectors are guaranteed to receive all four by purchasing the Four Vinyl Bundle ($127.69). Five Nights at Freddy's 2 2xCD ($19.99): A carefully curated compact disc release boasting sinister cover art that features the whole animatronic gang.

A carefully curated compact disc release boasting sinister cover art that features the whole animatronic gang. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Cassette ($19.99): To pair with the retro-like score, this cassette comes in an old-school style shell packaging housed in FazTalker Letter Green plastic with Freddy and crew on the cover.

"For the second film, we wanted to push the sonic palette with bigger themes, stranger textures, and a more aggressive sense of rhythm," said The Newton Brothers. "The goal was to evolve FNAF's musical identity while keeping the vibe, the obscure, the fun, and the horror that defined the first score."

