Five Nights at Freddy's Director Praises Matthew Lillard's Performance

The director of the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie is explaining how vital Matthew Lillard was to the horror film.

Matthew Lillard is an icon who has proven himself in films like Scream, Scooby Doo, or Without A Paddle, offering performances that tend to elevate a movie's entertainment factor. But in just a few weeks, the beloved actor will take on a highly-anticipated role in a film titled Five Nights at Freddy's, adapting the popular video game franchise for the big screen. Now, just ahead of its release, the film's director is revealing why Lillard is the perfect choice for the film.

Five Nights at Freddy's Director Says Matthew Lillard is an "Icon"

During a new conversation with Screen Rant and Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi, the filmmaker discussed getting Lillard back into the genre fray by telling the publication, "Matthew Lillard is an icon, and he stepped into this iconic role with both reverence for what he knew the fanbase would want to see and also a wild imagination for bringing this character to life in a way that has never been seen. That is a combination of the way he moves the way he speaks. At times, ad-libbing a line. This was before the strike; just to be clear, that was still allowed. He inhabited the role with such joy and menacing fear. And that's the brilliant combination that he is capable of. That is incredible."

During a podcast appearance in early 2023, Lillard also spoke out about his new role and suggested that there's potential for more franchise films in the future, divulging, "I just got cast in a movie called Five Nights At Freddy's. It's very fun, and it's a three-picture deal with Universal and Blumhouse." And if we've learned anything from Blumhouse over the years, we know that they aren't opposed to an overarching story if an audience is willing to support it.

Five Nights at Freddy's will become available on Peacock and arrive in theaters simultaneously on October 27, just in time for Halloween. What are you most excited to see from Blumhouse's adaptation of a beloved horror game franchise?

