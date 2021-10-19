The Flash Producer on the Return of Two Former Batman Stars

There's a lot of ideas within the upcoming DC film The Flash that we're excited to see play out. For starters, we're promised a major cinematic debut for Supergirl played by Sasha Calle and the returning star Ezra Miller donning the Flash costume once again. Being the only other Justice League character to get another solo title outside of Aquaman and Wonder Woman, there's some added pressure to tell a unique story.

A big part of making that a reality is a notion that The Flash will include not one – but two versions of Batman. It has been confirmed that a major storyline within the film will be the return of Michael Keaton (last seen in the near-perfect film Batman Returns) as Bruce Wayne and the surprising addition of Ben Affleck's assumed to be retired portrayal of the wealthy and brooding hero.

Having two previous actors in one film as the same character is definitely a selling point for the standalone project. The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti recently spoke to ComicBook about what that moment was like behind the scenes. Muschietti tells the publication, "Batman is a very dark character. I think once [actors] play the role, they are done. I think this was a bit of a surprise for both of them. It took them a while to warm up to the idea of reprising, of playing this character again, especially Keaton. Keaton had not been Batman for 30 years…[it was] amazing to see that both of them, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, got quite emotional at coming back once they were with us, and they got to put on the cowl and the cape. I think they both felt the small joy that comes with playing that character and had fun with it. It was a great experience."

With the first official trailer for The Flash out now, you can check it out (included above) and try to pick out your favorite easter eggs for the grand DC title.

The Flash comes to theaters beginning November 4, 2022.