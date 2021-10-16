Ezra Miller Shares a Very Brief First Look of The Flash

During DC FanDome last year, we finally got our first look at some concept art from The Flash, and the movie finally entered into production after many delays this year, so it makes sense that they would have a presence during this FanDome as well. However, it seems like they didn't have that much to share since they are still in production. We did get a brief trailer that shows that they are very much doing Flashpoint as it looks like Barry is going to go back in time to save his mother and mess with the timeline. We got a brief shot of Batman and a shot of two versions of The Flash, a very brief shot of Supergirl, and a voice-over from the great Michael Keaton. DC and Warner Bros. are for some stupid reason not officially releasing this footage so here is a version that a nice twitter user managed to get and we'll update with an official version when one comes online [maybe].

There are quite a few DC projects that have had a hard time getting off of the ground, but The Flash might be one of the more troubled productions. It was initially announced with a 2018 release date and has gone through nearly half a dozen directors and page-one rewrites ever since. The movie finally got off of the ground this year, so it looks like it might actually happen. Andy Muschietti is directing with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso are confirmed to be in the cast.

The Flash currently has a November 4, 2022 release date, and the movie is well into production by now, so they should have plenty of time to get everything done. That way, they have time to bring back anyone who might need to do reshoots. Maybe everyone will be able to keep their star from allegedly choking female fans.