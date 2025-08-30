Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Destination D23, Disney's Hexed, hexed

Hexed: New Original Animated Film From Disney Announced

Disney has announced an all-new original animated film titled Hexed, coming only to theaters in November 2026.

Hexed follows a teen boy and his mom who uncover magical powers that upend their lives and a secret magical world.

Directed by Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand, Hexed is the 64th feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Hexed was unveiled at Destination D23, with more major Disney reveals planned throughout the weekend.

Hexed is set to be the next major original animated film from Disney, announced at their Destination D23 event taking place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando this weekend. The film has a logline: "An awkward teenage boy and his Type — A mom discover that what makes him unusual, might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down." Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand direct the film. It will be released in November 2026, only in theaters. Hexed will be preceded by Zootopia 2, which is set to release in theaters this year on November 26. Hexed becomes the 64th animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Hexed Will Be Followed By Frozen 3

For those of you who are not sure what Destination D23 is: "Taking place at Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida, Destination D23 is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the biggest Disney fans for a multi-day experience featuring exclusive programming, shopping, events, and more. Destination D23 gives fans a front row seat to celebrate and enjoy what they love most from across the worlds of Disney. The event is hosted at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, providing a larger venue with increased capacity, allowing for a more immersive and expanded experience for guests. The combined portfolio of Disney's incredible brands and franchises, powerful creative studios, and a 100-year creative legacy, paired with the indelible bond forged with generations of fans, is what allows us to bring this event to life in a distinctly Disney way."

Hexed is just one of many announcements being made by Disney this weekend. There will also be panels on the current state of parks around the world, Disney+, cruise lines, and more. Keep it locked here all weekend long for all the major announcements coming from Destination D23.

