Focus Features Has Released A New Trailer For The Bikeriders

Focus Features has released a new trailer for The Bikeriders. The film is written and directed by Jeff Nichols and will be released on June 21st.

June is shaping up to be a busy month with several big releases, but one that could be really interesting is The Bikeriders. The movie made its debut at Telluride to relatively positive critical reviews, and it seemed like an obvious candidate for 20th Century Studios to have some horse in the awards season race this year with a prime-time December release date. However, the movie was pulled from the release schedule, and the film had to find a new home. Focus Features pretty quickly picked the film up; if we're being honest, it seemed right up its alley and gave it a June release date. Sometimes, these smaller arthouse films can do all right among the many blockbusters. Asteroid City was released last June and more than doubled its budget. We have a new trailer out, and it's going to be really interesting to see if this film can regain any of that early momentum it had after its debut last August and if it'll find an audience in a pretty packed release schedule.

The Bikeriders: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Bikeriders, starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist with Norman Reedus, follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's unique way of life. It is directed and written by Jeff Nichols, with Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing. It will be released on June 21, 2024.

