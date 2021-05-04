New Details and Image Confirms the Timeline for Final Purge Film

The Purge is one of the horror films that didn't seem like it would become a long-lasting franchise, but here we are several installments later with horror's own The Fast and the Furious.

It had been suggested that the upcoming fifth chapter of The Purge film series would be the concluding installment, despite its $450 million in profit on a combined studio budget of $35 million (without including marketing costs.) While we don't truly know this to be the end like anything in Hollywood, USA Today shared a new image from the film, with a masked outlaw-esque character and writing, "After the annual Purge is abolished, a group of masked outlaw Purgers in Texas refuse to give up the fight in director Everardo Gout's fifth and final movie in the dystopian horror franchise."

The upcoming film (known as The Forever Purge) was another COVID-19 release casualty, having planned a 2020 release — with the film now being moved to a July 2, 2021 release to the attempt the box office resurgence studios are hoping to see. For fans who enjoy the long narrative of the film, its set to usher the return of the previous chapter, with the plot description noting, "Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), who find solace at a Texan ranch, having fled a drug cartel in Mexico. Things go awry when a group of outsiders decide to keep purging beyond the allotted time when people can break any and all laws."

From the first image alone, we can tell the Texas-meets-Purge style setting is going to be a very thematic choice, after several films in a Metropolitan area to give it a different atmosphere than Purge fans are familiar with – so it'll be interesting to see how that pans out in a final film.

The Forever Purge is produced by franchise creator and writer James DeMonaco, alongside Sébastien K. Lemercier, Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form. What are your thoughts on The Forever Purge?