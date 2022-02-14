Form of a Bucket of Water: Wonder Twins Live-Action Movie In The Works

Wonder Twins powers, activate! Form of…a live-action movie at Warner Bros. Every outlet and their mother will make that joke, and I'm not even sorry for it. If you were a fan of The All-New Super Friends Hour show then you likely know who the Wonder Twins are. A brother-sister team of alien superheroes that transformation powers named Zan and Jayna. The running gag was that Jayla often turned into something useful, an animal usually, while Jan turned into something that was usually water. It's exactly the type of humor that would get a zillion memes, and TikTok made about it now, and there are plenty of those floating around. The twins have had a presence in the DC comics universe for a long time as well, and it sounds like Warner Bros. is looking to let them make the leap to live-action. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Wonder Twins project has joined the long line of "in development" DC projects with Adam Sztykiel, a writer on Black Adam, to write and direct a feature for HBO Max.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill fame are set to produce, and the title for the movie will be Wonder Twins. That is about all we know at the moment. While this might seem like massive news, there is something to keep in mind. Warner Bros. and DC are infamous for announcing movies that are "in development" and even attaching names to them, but then the projects never get any movement. See Black Adam being in development for so long, the very long struggle of The Flash, and remember that Nightwing movie that was supposed to happen? We'll have to see if Wonder Twins is yet another DC project that is announced, and nothing else happens. If we see some casting, that will be a decent indicator that the movie is going to actually happen.