Bone Face: Indie Slasher Releases Trailer Ahead Of January 21 Release

Uncork'd Entertainment has shared a trailer for their new slasher film Bone Face, releasing on demand and digitally on January 21.

Article Summary Watch the thrilling trailer for Bone Face before its release on January 21.

Bone Face features a star-studded cast, including Jeremy London and Elena Sanchez.

This indie slasher marks the directorial debut of Michael Donovan.

Uncork'd Entertainment promises a thrilling mix of slasher and whodunnit.

Bone Face is a new indie slasher from Uncork'd Entertainment, which will be released on January 21. It stars Jeremy London (Mallrats), Elena Sanchez (The Hunger Games), Alli Hart (Promising Young Woman), Miles Doleac (The Dinner Party), Jared Bankens ("Looking for Alaska"), Ritchie Montgomery ("Ozark"), Escalante Lundy (Django Unchained), and Madison Wolfe (I Kill Giants). It is the directorial debut of Michael Donovan, who has previously worked with producer Miles Doleac on The Dinner Party and Demigod. Uncork'd has put out a few enjoyable little horror indie films and work with talented casts, so this should be on your radar.

Bone Face Synopsis

When a masked killer slaughters several counselors at a small-town summer camp, Sheriff Vince Cronin and Deputy Jo McCully track the murderer to a local diner, where they must confront a diverse and unruly group of patrons and staff to uncover the actual killer. As the night wears on and tensions rise, the truth becomes more elusive than they had imagined. "BONE FACE is an engaging cocktail of slasher, thriller, and whodunnit with a superb cast. I'm confident genre audiences will find something to love here," says Keith Leopard, president of Uncork'd Entertainment.

Doleac seems pumped to work with Uncork'd Entertainment on Bone Face: "I'm ecstatic to be working with Keith Leopard and Uncork'd again. Keith has been a champion of our work in the past, and I think he and his team will be for this one also."

This is not high-budget fare, but that doesn't mean it lacks quality. Many of these indies, especially the slasher ones, are really fun to watch on the weekend with a group of horror fanatics. That is the best way to watch them because that is what they are made for: good, old-fashioned fun with your buddies who share your love of horror. This one will be released on digital services and on-demand on January 21.

