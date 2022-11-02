Freaky Gets The Scream Factory Treatment In January

Freaky was a horror body switch film from 2020 that people are going to look back fondly on for a long time, and the film is already getting a Scream Factory release. Coming on January 24th, the disc will include a 4K version of the film featuring commentary by director Christopher Landon. Other features include deleted scenes, making of docs, and more. You can see the cover for the release, as well as the full list of features included on the release, down below.

Freaky 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO's Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent, and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.

The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt, while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O'Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch), and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE: 4K BLU-RAY

Audio Commentary With Co-Writer/Director Christopher Landon

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY:

Audio Commentary With Co-Writer/Director Christopher Landon

Deleted Scenes

Crafting The Kills

Split Personalities: Millie Vs. The Butcher

Final Girl Reframed

Christopher Landon's Brand Of Horror

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English subtitles for the main feature