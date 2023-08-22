Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: allison brie, freelance, John Cena

Freelance Trailer Promises More John Cena Action This October

John Cena and Alison Brie star in action film Freelance this October, and the trailer and poster have been released for you to see.

Freelance is a new action film starring John Cena, Alison Brie, Juan Pablo Raba, Alice Eve, Marton Csokas, and Christian Slater. It is directed by Pierre Morel from a script by Jacob Lentz. This is a textbook action comedy from the trailer, but with Cena and Brie, it for sure elevates the material. Cena plays an ex-special forces operative who takes a job as private security for a journalist (Brie) doing an interview with a dictator (Raba). Below is the trailer.

Freelance Synopsis

"An ex-special forces operative stuck in a dead-end desk job (John Cena) reluctantly takes on a gig to provide private security for a washed-up journalist (Alison Brie) as she interviews a ruthless—but impeccably dressed—dictator (Juan Pablo Raba). When a military coup breaks out just as she's about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle, the assassins, and each other in order to make it out alive."

Cena has been a crazy busy guy this year. This summer alone, he has been in Fast X, Barbie, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the rest of the year will see him in Freelance, Vacation Friends 2 for Hulu, and more roles, including Paul Feig's Grand Death Lotto, The Janson Directive where he will play a former Navy SEAL officer, and spy film Argylle, where he will star opposite Henry Cavill. On top of all of that, it was just announced yesterday that he will be making a return to his roots at WWE for a string of shows starting this Friday. While his earlier forrays in acting left a lot to be desired, he has really come into his own as an actor, to the point where I get excited seeing his name above the title. No difference here.

Freelance is out in theaters on October 6th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!