Friday The 13th, House, Reboots In Development By Sean S. Cunningham As if the Friday The 13th saga wasn't confusing enough, a reboot is in the works from producer Sean S. Cunningham.

Friday The 13th fans have almost given up hope at this point to see Jason Voorhees on the big screen again, and with the prequel series Crystal Lake coming to Peacock, it seemed like those hopes were dashed yet again. More content from the series, sure, but not the big screen. After years of legal battles, the franchise is chugging again, as our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that producer Sean S. Cunningham is actively working on a reboot for Friday The 13th, as well as for his 1985 horror film House. He is also working on a new film, The Night Driver. The thing everyone really cares about is Friday, however.

Enough. Just Get Friday The 13th Back On A Screen.

Writer Jeff Locker gave them the scoop: "Sean hired me to do a rewrite on The Night Driver, and after working closely with director Jeremy Weiss and him on that, we naturally got to talking about Friday the 13th and House. Jeremy and I pitched our dream reboot of Friday the 13th – with Sean's blessing to keep developing it with him. Obviously, the prequel TV series has reignited interest in a new film, so we're hoping the surrounding excitement will inspire both sides to come together and give us Jason on the big screen again for the first time in 14 years, but we also have a Plan B for a sequel to the original we think fans will absolutely love and should avoid any legal entanglements."

Man, enough with this already. We already saw brand confusion with child's Play in 2019. Are we really going to let Miller and Cunningham step all over each other even more? And what if Miller says no, and they can't come to an agreement? Then this "sequel" would be what, Jason's long lost brother Carl? Enough of this already; you both are leaving so much money on the table arguing that you need to just put egos and personalities aside in this case. More power to Locker and Weiss; I hope they get to be the ones to crack this insane code, but I won't hold my breath.