Crystal Lake Series Will Include Kevin Williamson, Adrienne King All sorts of details on the Friday The 13th prequel series Crystal Lake dropped last night, with series writing beginning in two weeks.

Crystal Lake is still a project that nobody believes is coming for sure. We may not believe it until we are actually sitting in front of our TV and it's playing in front of our eyes. Announced in 2022, and following over a decade of legal battles, A24 will produce the Friday The 13th prequel series for Peacock, which gave the series a straight-to-series order. Bryan Fuller will show run, and the series can apparently use any and everything from the franchise. Keeping with the times, it will, of course, be a prequel to the first film. Last night, at a screening of Friday The 13th Part 3, a bunch of nuggets on the show were dropped by Fuller, including that an episode will be written by Scream creator Kevin Williamson, and final girl Adrienne King will have a recurring role.

Crystal Lake May Run At Least Four Seasons

(Many thanks to Eric Goldman for tweeting all this info from the Q&A after the panel). Here are some of the highlights:

-Writing begins in two weeks

-Williamson will write at least one episode

-Adrienne King will have a recurring role

-There will be two scores to choose from, a modern and a classic from Harry Manfredini

-Four seasons of Crystal Lake have been pitched, though Peacock has only committed to one. Fuller notes that if they pass before season two, "Peacock would have to pay a hefty penalty." Wonder what that means.

-When asked about Pamela Voorhees being in the series: "We're honestly going to be covering it all. The series is covering the life and times of these two characters." One would safely assume he means Jason.

Sound like they are attacking this much in the same way Don Mancini is doing the Chucky series, and if it is half as good as that series is, this could be a horror fan's dream. It has been too long since we heard that familiar chi-chi-chi-ca-ca-ca, and I, for one, cannot wait to hear more. As we find out more about Crystal Lake, you can bet we will bring it to you.