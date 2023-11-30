Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga, mad max: fury road

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Trailer, Poster, & Detailed Summary Released

The first official trailer and a detailed summary for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have been released and May 24, 2024 could not come soon enough.

Article Summary First look at Furiosa unleashed: official trailer and poster drop for the Mad Max prequel.

George Miller helms the origins story of Furiosa, promising another wild ride.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth lead in the dystopian action saga set for May 2024.

Explosive trailer teases Furiosa's rise in the wasteland and epic conflict between tyrants.

It feels like the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road has been in development hell for forever, but the movie is finally coming out next year, and let's be honest, no one can wait. Director Geroge Miller lit the world on fire when Fury Road was released in 2015; none of us have been the same since. However, it's always a little worrying to return to a world that was realized perfectly the first time around. Miller is top of his class, though, and if there is someone to trust with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it's him. He also has a fantastic cast, and judging from this trailer alone, Chris Hemsworth looks like he is having the time of his life, and Anya Taylor-Joy could break me in half. Bring it on, is it May yet?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash "Mad Max: Fury Road." The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "Babe"), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024 and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

