Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: barry jenkins, d23, Mufasa: the Lion King

Mufasa: the Lion King Gets New Trailer, Poster At D23

Mufasa: The Lion King wrapped up the big D23 presentation tonight, with a new trailer and poster released by Disney.

Article Summary Disney reveals new trailer and poster for Mufasa: The Lion King at D23.

Mufasa: The Lion King directed by Barry Jenkins, features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lebo M.

Story follows Mufasa's rise from orphaned cub to king, with Rafiki sharing his legend to Simba's daughter, Kiara.

Told in flashbacks, the film showcases an extraordinary journey of lion misfits overcoming challenges together.

Mufasa: The Lion King wrapped up the big D23 studio panel tonight, as a new trailer and poster were revealed for the highly anticipated film. Here is the immense and talented voice cast for the film: Aaron Pierre as Mufasa – Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother – Tiffany Boone as Sarabi – Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki – Preston Nyman as Zazu – Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride – Thandiwe Newton as Taka's mother, Eshe – Lennie James as Taka's father, Obasi – Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa's mother, Afia – Keith David as Mufasa's father, Masego – John Kani as Rafiki – Seth Rogen as Pumbaa – Billy Eichner as Timon – Donald Glover as Simba – Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala – And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins, and features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Mufasa Is Becoming More Anticipated As The Weeks Go By

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, "Mufasa: The Lion King" enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Here is the latest poster for the film, they have done a really good job with these.

Mufasa: The Lion King releases in theaters on December 20th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!