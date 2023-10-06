Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel Furiosa Eyes Possible Cannes 2024 Debut

Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa is reportedly looking to premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It will release in theaters on May 24, 2024.

It feels like the prequel for Mad Max: Fury Road has been in development hell for half a lifetime, but maybe that's because we want to desperately see a single new frame from George Miller in this universe [or maybe that's just me]. After many years of delays, Furiosa not only got off the ground but has wrapped production and is in post-production. The film is still far away, but it sounds like one of the biggest film festivals is looking to snag it for a premiere. Mad Max: Fury Road premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and it sounds like they want to repeat that in 2024 for Furiosa.

"We kept an extraordinary memory of the world premiere of 'Fury Road' at Cannes," the festival's chief Thierry Fremaux told Variety. "It would be wonderful to welcome them again with 'Furiosa,' especially since George Miller was a marvelous jury president in 2016. I know he's working on the film, and I hope it will be at Cannes."

So far, this is just something everyone involved would like to happen, and the hype from the Cannes premiere really helped lead to the insane hype that Mad Max: Fury Road ended up getting. If Furiosa is half as good as that film, we are in for something special next year.

Furiosa: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa, directed by George Miller, stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character Imperator Furiosa, with Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles in supporting roles. It will be released on May 24, 2024.

