Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, g.i. joe, Paramount Pictures, snake eyes, transformers

G.I. Joe Star Talks Snake Eyes and the Rumored Transformers Crossover

With G.I. Joe–Transformers crossover rumors swirling, Henry Golding reflects on the franchise’s future and his time leading Snake Eyes.

Article Summary Henry Golding reflects on playing Snake Eyes and the potential G.I. Joe–Transformers movie crossover.

Rumors swirl as Paramount considers merging the G.I. Joe franchise with the Transformers universe.

G.I. Joe films have struggled, sparking debates on reboots, continuations, or crossover directions.

Golding hopes the G.I. Joe brand is revived, even if he isn't involved, citing untapped story potential.

After more than a decade of false starts and box office setbacks, the G.I. Joe franchise may finally be gearing up for a new chapter—and this time, it could be riding in on the back of Transformers. Following a brief but attention-grabbing tease in 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, it has since been repeatedly suggested by franchise producers that Paramount is actively developing a crossover story that would intertwine the two Hasbro universes.

While no official title or release date has been confirmed, the shift marks a significant pivot in how the studio is approaching the long-troubled G.I. Joe brand. Despite having name recognition and decades of source material, past attempts to build a sustainable film series—including 2009's The Rise of Cobra, 2013's Retaliation, and 2021's Snake Eyes—have largely struggled to find both critical and commercial footing.

Henry Golding, who starred as the silent commando in Snake Eyes, recently commented on the franchise's uncertain future in an interview, acknowledging the rumors while reflecting on the challenges his film faced.

Snake Eyes Star on the Rumored Transformers and G.I. Joe Crossover

"I know there's stuff happening—there's rumors of Transformers and Snake Eyes," Golding said to ComicBook.com. "I don't know if they'll just skip our G.I. Joe and go back to the original G.I. Joe, like, who knows? I think we had a rough, rough run on that one." Though Golding cast doubt on his potential return, he expressed support for the franchise's revival. "I would love to [revisit the character]. I think there was so much potential. And I think it's such a great character, and it's such a great universe. So, I do hope that they bring it back just for the fans, you know? I don't have to be in there."

The studio's decision to link G.I. Joe with the still-lucrative Transformers series could be a strategic way to reinvigorate interest, especially with fans eager to see these iconic properties share the screen, whether this next chapter is a full reboot, a continuation, or something entirely new remains to be seen.

What's clear is that Hasbro's cinematic ambitions aren't slowing down. And if G.I. Joe is finally going to work onscreen, it might just need a little help from Cybertron. Who would have guessed, right?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!