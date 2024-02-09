Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: game of thrones, kit harington, sophie turner

Game Of Thrones Stars Harington, Turner Reunite For New Horror Film

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner are teaming up for a new gothic horror film titled The Dreadful.

Game Of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Sophie Turner are teaming back up for a new horror film. Titled The Dreadful, the gothic horror film will be written and directed by Natasha Kermani (Lucky, V/H/S/85). According to Deadline, the film will be set during the War of the Roses, following Turner's Anne and her mother-in-law, who live in poverty. When a man from their past, played by Harington, comes back into their lives, everything changes forever. What change could he bring? Well, since they call this a gothic horror film, I am sure you can use your imagination.

Game Of Thrones Most Popular Siblings

Game Of Thrones made both Turner and Harington household names, with both receiving Emmy nominations for their roles in the show. Harington has appeared in films such as Eternals, Pompeii, and How To Train Your Dragon. Turner most recently appeared in the criminally underrated Do Revenge on Netflix and has become a big deal in the fashion world.

Neither has done anything nearly as big as Game Of Thrones, however. They probably never will; how often does something take over pop culture like that show did? All you can hope is they keep getting solid work, especially Turner. She really came into her own on the show, and she does not do nearly enough on screen. Harington may or may not be returning to the world of the show, depending on what day of the week it is. This film sounds like it could be good for both of them and where they are at right now. No doubt landing the pair is also helping get it made—more on this one as we learn it.

