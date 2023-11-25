Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: garfield, sony pictures

Garfield: Chris Pratt Posts About Returning To The Recording Booth

Chris Pratt took to his official Instagram to share that he was back in the recording booth for Garfield. The film will be released on March 24, 2024.

Now that the strikes are over, productions are trying to get as much work done as possible before the holiday season starts next month to try and make up for lost time. Of course, there is only so much they can do, but they will be running on a crunch schedule for any productions set to come out in the first half of 2024. That is the same for animated films as well. We got the first trailer for Garfield the other day, and it was a teaser that didn't tell us much about what the film is about. It was a cold opening of the cat distribution system working in Garfield's favor. So Sony isn't exactly telling everyone what this film is about just yet, and with how badly previous adaptations of this character have been, no one can blame them. However, they do have a point in their favor: Chris Pratt is voicing Garfield. While that was the topic of some light-hearted ribbing at the time, the tune changed dramatically after The Super Mario Bros. Movie and how much money that film managed to bring in. No doubt Sony is hoping that lightning will strike again. Pratt shared on his official Instagram that he was back in the recording booth for the film, saying, "Strike over. Back in action. LETS GO!! #Garfield #JockoGO." We also have some new images that were released last week.

Garfield: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Garfield, directed by Mark Dindal, stars Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. It will be released on March 24, 2024.

