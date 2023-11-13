Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: chris pratt, garfield, sony pictures, Sony Pictures Animation

The First Garfield Trailer Being Released On A Monday Is On Theme

The first trailer for Garfield was released bright and early on a Monday morning because, of course, it was. It will be released on March 24, 2024.

Article Summary Garfield trailer lands on a Monday, teasing the movie's theme and lasagna love.

Chris Pratt voices everyone's favorite Monday-hating cat in Garfield's latest film.

The teaser showcases classic humor, hinting at a heist plot but keeping details scant.

Animated adaptation Garfield, set for a March 24, 2024 release, aims to refresh the franchise.

In a very on-brand move, Sony decided that bright and early on a Monday was the perfect time to release the first trailer for the new adaptation of Garfield. This film has been getting some light ribbing since it was announced that Chris Pratt would be the voice of Garfield because it seemed like, at the time, that Pratt was being cast to voice a lot of major characters from people's childhoods. People certainly have a different opinion about it now that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was everything that most people wanted from that movie, so here we are. Here is the first trailer, which shows that the official cat distribution system also exists in the world of Garfield.

This is very much a teaser trailer because you have to look at the summary below to even begin to understand what this movie will be about since that heist aspect isn't in the trailer at all. However, opening the trailer on tiny Garfield getting himself adopted is a good cold open to the rest of the trailer just being funny moments that aren't adding up to much. Adapting this character to the big screen in the last decade or two hasn't gone well, so maybe this all-animated instead of the hybrid version will be the way to go.

Garfield: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Garfield, directed by Mark Dindal, stars Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. It will be released on March 24, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!