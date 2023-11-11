Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: geeked week, netflix, the archies

Geeked Week: The Archies Cast Is Adorable While Doing Trivia

The cast of The Archies made an appearance at Geeked Week to do a little trivia to celebrate the trailer release a few days ago. The film will stream to Netflix on December 7th.

Article Summary Zoya Akhtar's The Archies set in '60s India, streaming Dec 7 on Netflix.

Trailer drop hints at a fresh new take on the iconic comic series.

Cast charms fans with a trivia session during Geeked Week.

Zoya Akhtar celebrates Riverdale's legacy and India's global IP tribute.

Riverdale has been the cultural moment when it comes to Archies Comics for an entire generation of young people. Still, there are plenty of other angles to take these characters that have been around for decades than one CW show that arguably went on for a few seasons too long. One of the ways these characters are getting new lives is with The Archies by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, instead of taking place in 1960s India. The first trailer dropped two days ago, and it looks adorable.

"Having spent a lot of my childhood living in an Archie Comic, I'm thrilled to introduce Riverdale to this generation," said director Zoya Akhtar in a press release a few days ago. "The characters are iconic, their teenage life innocent, the world simpler, a time when less was more. Archie Comics, Netflix, Tiger Baby, and Graphic India were in complete sync and wanted the adaptation to be as wholesome as the original comic was. It's clean, young adult content, and was very fresh for Reema and me to work on. It's also very exciting that a global IP chose the India film industry to make its first feature. Excited to get it out there." The cast briefly appeared during Geeked Week to play some trivia and continue to be adorable.

I think this movie looks really cute, and please know that for everyone who says, "Why are they rebooting Riverdale?" in response to this movie, you are sending anyone older than maybe thirty into an existential crisis.

The Archies: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in '60s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town's favorite set of teenagers –– Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. It will stream to Netflix on December 7, 2023.

