Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Spoils A Ton, We Are Warning You

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in less than two weeks, and for some reason, they released another trailer today. While there is a bunch of footage that has been revealed already, there is, I am told, plenty that is new, including some heavy spoilers for some reason. I have no idea why they would release something so close to the end now; it is not like they have to entice fans anymore to see it. I, for one, am not going to watch it at all, but for those curious, you can find it below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE — Final Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_ua10EMbSg)

Thanks For Ruining Some Of The Ghostbuster Surprise, Sony

"When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind." The film has had two public screenings so far, with glowing reviews coming out from both CinemaCon and NYCC. Our own Kaitlyn Booth saw the movie at CinemaCon and had this to say in her review: "There is a lot of love for the original source material, but the first two movies aren't the point of this movie. You can go into this movie without seeing any of the previous movies, and you'll like it just as much as a fan will. The connections between the two are explained, so regardless of your knowledge level, no one will be alienated. It also doesn't spend too long on these explanations so established fans won't get mad. It's clear that this movie is here to be its own thing first and a sequel second which is the best possible way to approach this, and they absolutely pull it off."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, releases on November 19th.