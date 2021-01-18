Ghostbusters: Afterlife Made Ivan Reitman Weep When He Watched It

It was a shame when the pandemic made Ghostbusters: Afterlife delay until 2021, just as the marketing and such for the film was about to kick into high gear. We really have not seen too much from this film yet, as a full trailer never released, and the plot is still very much under wraps. Director Jason Reitman has been doing press for the film for well over a year now. In a recent article that will appear in the next issue of Empire, he said his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the iconic first Ghostbusters film, saw the film and had a pretty emotional reaction to viewing it.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cannot Come Soon Enough

"My father hasn't been leaving the house much because of Covid. But he took a test, put on a mask, and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, 'I'm so proud to be your father.' And it was one of the great moments of my life."

He also explained a little about how he approached the tone of the film, and it sounds like he is going for a more horror/scary element like the original film: "The feeling that I've kind of held onto is that while it is very funny, it really scared me. It was really my first experience with a horror film. I was at a Directors Guild meeting, and I happened to be sitting next to Steven Spielberg – when I told him I was working on Ghostbusters, he out of nowhere said, 'Library Ghost – top ten scares of all time.' And it's true."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Akroyd, and Annie Potts, opens in theaters on June 11th.