Ghostbusters: Afterlife – New Poster Drops Two Months From Release

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally being released in about two months, and this morning a new poster for the film was released. I really wish this was released before Halloween, but these days just getting the movie to come out at all seems like it takes a Herculean effort. Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Akroyd, and Annie Potts star in the film, from director Jason Reitman. The film screened in full at CinemaCon last month, and our very own Kaitlyn Booth got to watch it and had this to say: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife was really great. As someone who wasn't a massive [fan] of Ghostbusters, I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits!"

Ghostbusters Fans: The Wait Is Almost Over

Bill Murray had this to say about the film recently: "I remember [Jason Reitman] calling me and saying, 'I've got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I've had this idea for years.' I thought, 'What the heck could that possibly be?' I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, 'What the heck? What does this kid know?' But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the [2016] one. It has a different feel than two out of four," Murray continues. "I think he's really got something."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife releases only in theaters on November 19th.