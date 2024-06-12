Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, sony

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Hits 4K Blu-ray June 25th

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit 4K Blu-ray and with a variety of versions available, including two different Steelbooks.

Article Summary Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debuts on 4K Blu-ray on June 25th with exclusive Steelbooks.

Stellar cast featuring Paul Rudd and Bill Murray in this new Ghostbusters adventure.

The release includes a team-up of original and new Ghostbusters against an ancient evil.

4K, Blu-ray, and digital editions packed with extras like deleted scenes and commentary.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been a modest hit in theaters, and has done pretty well since hitting digital services last month. Now, the film will hit 4K Blu-ray on June 25th. It stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Dan Akroyd, and Bill Murray. The film will be available individually, as a to-pack with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and two different Steelbook versions will be released. All kinds of special features are going to be on all of the releases no matter which one you go with. Below you can find the two Steelbook cases, and the full list of features and specs for the disc.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 4K Details

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Above is the Walmart-exclusive Steelbook version. Below are the special features and specs:

DISC DETAILS AND BONUS MATERIALS

4K UHD, BLU-RAY™ & DIGITAL EXTRAS

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Easter Eggs Unleashed

Return to the Firehouse: Making Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Busted: Capturing the Ghosts of Frozen Empire

Manifesting Garraka

New York, New Gear

Welcome to the Paranormal Discovery Center

Knowing the Score

Commentary with Director, Co-Writer Gil KenanDVD

4K UHD: 2160p Ultra High Definition / 2.39:1• Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Track 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color • Some of The Information Listed May Not Apply To Special Features or the Blu-ray disc ™ Blu-ray™: 1080p High Definition / 2.39:1 • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec)- Audio Description Tracks 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Mastered in High Definition • Color • Some of The Information Listed May Not Apply To Special Features or the DVD.

