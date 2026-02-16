Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: 4K UHD, Cineverse, Silent Night Deadly Night

Giveaway: Win a 4K UHD Copy of Silent Night, Deadly Night

We have two copies of the film Silent Night, Deadly Night on 4K UHD to that you could possibly win, if you follow the rules to our contest

Simply follow our official BlueSky account and repost the contest announcement with hashtag #BCDeadlyNight

Giveaway is open through Sunday, February 22 at 11am PT—don’t miss your shot to own this classic horror film

Participation is free, limited to US residents, and winners are chosen at random from eligible entries

Would you like to win a 4K UHD copy of the film Silent Night, Deadly Night? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Cineverse has given us a copy of the film, which will be released on February 17, 2026. So this is your chance to win a copy of this edition for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCDeadlyNight. You have until Sunday, February 22, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a 4K UHD copy of the film Silent Night, Deadly Night. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

