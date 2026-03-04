Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Magnolia Home Entertainment, Man Finds Tape

Giveaway: Win a Blu-Ray Copy Of Man Finds Tape

We have a new contest for you to win a copy of the film Man Finds Tape on Blu-ray, you just need to follow the instructions here

Article Summary Enter for a chance to win a Blu-ray copy of Man Finds Tape, courtesy of Magnolia Home Entertainment

To participate, follow our Bleeding Cool BlueSky account and repost the contest post with #BCManFindsTape

Contest is open to U.S. residents only, and entries close at 11am PT on Sunday, March 8

No purchase necessary; winners are chosen at random from eligible BlueSky accounts

Would you like to win a Blu-ray copy of the film Man Finds Tape? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Magnolia Home Entertainment has given us a copy of the film, which came out back on February 24. So this is your chance to win a copy of the film in case you didn't already get it. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCManFindsTape. You have until Sunday, March 8, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Blu-ray copy of the film Man Finds Tape. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

