Sinners: New Poster For Ryan Coogler's New Film Released

Warner Bros. has released a new poster and TV spot for Ryan Coogler's new film Sinners, which will be released on April 18, 2025.

Warner Bros. is having a bit of a hard time marketing Ryan Coogler's new film Sinners. Or maybe Warner Bros. is having a hard time marketing its movies period this year because Sinners is the second film in 2025 where the trailer gave away what seemed like massive plot points that seemed like they were supposed to be surprises in the movie. Companion also got hit with this problem. They have pulled back a little bit, but now that Mickey 17 is out and didn't do great and The Alto Knights will be released before we know it, Sinners is about to get a lot more attention from the marketing team. We'll have to see what they end up spoiling next. For now, we have a new poster of star Michael B. Jordan guarding the barn door and inviting us to "dance with the devil." We also got a new TV spot as well.

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: "Sinners." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

