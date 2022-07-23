Marvel Studios Has Three Avengers Films Coming To 'Multiverse Saga'

Marvel Studios was not done announcing things it turns out, as they officially announced Phase 6 will include the Fantastic Four hitting theaters on November 8th, 2024, followed by two Avengers films. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025, and then wrapping up with Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7th, 2025. Phases 4, 5, and 6 will be collectively known as The Multiverse Saga going forward as well, following on the heels of The Infinity Saga containing Phases 1-3.

Marvel Studios, All The Time, Forever

Marvel Studios is on stage s we speak at SDCC announcing the future of the MCU, and we now know what Phase 5 will consist of. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will close out Phase Four, and Five will start with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, followed by Secret Invasion on Disney+, then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in theaters. Echo Will be hitting Disney+ around then, with next summer seeing The Marvels in theaters and Loki Season 2 on Disney+. Marvel Studios then brings us Blade in theaters on November 3rd, with the Ironheart show on + in the fall as well. Two more shows coming to + include Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the newly announced Daredevil: Born Again with Charlie Cox back for 18 episodes. Phase 5 then comes to a close with Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024, and Thunderbolts on July 25, 2024. This will be the longest Phase that the studio has planned out yet, though it will be one of the most exciting. Many, many new heroes and villains for us to fall in love with like we did in Phases 1-3 will debut, and the fresh blood is a welcome one. This is the most ambitious studio in Hollywood for a reason, and they are showing no signs of slowing down whatsoever.

