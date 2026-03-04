Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: mckenna grace, Slanted

Slanted Is Sure To Be This Year's Most Controversial Film

Next week sees the release of one of the more controversial films of 2026. Check out the new poster and trailer for the body horror film Slanted.

Article Summary Slanted is a bold new body horror film tackling themes of race, class, and teenage peer pressure in 2026.

Directed by Amy Wong and starring Shirley Chen, Mckenna Grace, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Early reviews praise its unique blend of sci-fi, satire, and horror, making it a hot SXSW favorite.

With a crowded box office on opening, Slanted risks being overlooked despite strong early buzz.

Slanted is a new body horror film from Bleeker Street starring Shirley Chen (Dìdi), Mckenna Grace (Regretting You), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), written and directed by Amy Wong. This is set to open in theaters on March 13 and is sure to get under people's skin. Think The Substance for teenagers, except with real issues of race, class, and peer pressure thrown in to really fire people up. It looks really good, and since it is opening up against Reminders of Him and how crowded the market is right now, my fear is that it gets lost in the shuffle.

Slanted Synopsis

"Joan Huang idolizes the popular girls and dreams of being prom queen, but fears the only way to win is to look like all the past queens whose portraits line her high school halls. Enter Ethnos: a mysterious cosmetic surgery clinic that makes people of color appear white. Joan undergoes the procedure and wakes up a beautiful blonde destined for the crown, but at what cost? Blending sharp satire, sci-fi, and body horror, and starring Shirley Chen (Dìdi), Mckenna Grace (Regretting You), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Slanted proves that identity is never only skin-deep."

This debuted at SXSW 2025 to good reviews. Slanted is one of those films that, this time next year, podcasts will ask why more attention was not paid to it and why we need to reaccess it. In any case, I am very excited to see this. And how about Mckenna Grace? That girl is everywhere lately, and I am here for it. I think she is very talented, and have thought so for years. Good for her having her moment. I am very curious to see how the general audience receives this film when it opens in theaters next weekend.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!