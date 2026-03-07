Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: film, Ready or Not, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, sarah michelle gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar on Her Co-Star's Buffy Tribute in Ready or Not 2

One of the stars of the upcoming horror comedy Ready or Not 2: Here I Come discusses how one co-star paid homage to her iconic genre role.

Article Summary Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a hidden Buffy tribute in Ready or Not 2's wardrobe choices

Kathryn Newton channels Buffy's iconic pilot look with a blue shirt and messy hair for the sequel

Gellar shares the fun behind-the-scenes moment of recognizing the unexpected Buffy Easter egg

The Ready or Not franchise is packed with playful genre nods and clever pop culture references

Sarah Michelle Gellar has spent decades at the center of pop culture touchstones, and even as her résumé keeps expanding, certain roles, especially Buffy Summers, still have a way of surfacing in new and unexpected places. That is happening once again with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, where a simple wardrobe choice becomes a clear nod to longtime Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans.

In a new chat with Entertainment Tonight, Gellar said the sequel includes a small Buffy nod through Kathryn Newton's wardrobe. The look specifically pulls from the Buffy pilot "Welcome to the Hellmouth," where Buffy wears a blue button-down layered over a white tank, finished with a messy updo and bangs. Gellar admitted she did not realize what was happening at first, explaining, "What's really funny is I didn't know any of this. So, Kathryn brought in a picture of Buffy in this outfit. She had sort of had this idea of what it was." Later, on set, she said it clicked in real time. "And then I'm in the first scene with her, and I was like, 'You know, your outfit reminds me of something.' And she was like, 'Does it?' And so, I have a great side-by-side. Yeah, the hairdo is exactly the same."

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Plot, Cast, and Release Date

It is the kind of detail that fits the tone of Ready or Not, a franchise that thrives on playful choices and familiar faces even while everything is spiraling into chaos. Based on the film's trailer, the sequel picks up right after the first film's brutal night, with Grace now discovering she has only reached the next level of the game. This time around, her estranged sister Faith is caught in the bloodbath too, and Grace has to keep her alive while powerful families hunt them for control of a larger throne-like prize. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come stars Samara Weaving back as Grace, with Newton joining as Faith. Gellar is part of a cast that also includes Elijah Wood, David Cronenberg, and Shawn Hatosy, with additional roles listed for Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, and Olivia Cheng.

The film is set for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026, but make sure to also stay tuned for Bleeding Cool's interview with Gellar dropping later this month.

