Doctor Strange 1978 Film Coming To Blu-ray Next Week From Shout
Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in two weeks, but his first film hits Blu-ray from Shout factory next week. No, not the 2016 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the first one. Form 1978, starring Peter Hooten as Stephen Strange and Jessica Walter as Morgan le Fay. What, you never heard of this one? It is…not very good, but it has its charms. This Blu-ray features a remastered transfer that has been resorted from original elements but no special features aside from a commentary track from some pop-culture journalists. Check out the cover for the release below.
Doctor Strange 1978 Release Details
"THERE IS A BARRIER THAT SEPARATES THE KNOWN FROM THE UNKNOWN …Enter a world filled with sorcerers, powerful supernatural forces, and bizarre enchantments as the famed Marvel Comics superhero Dr. Strange comes to life to battle the forces of evil. A modern hospital may seem worlds apart from the days of ancient sorcerers. But for psychiatrist Stephen Strange (Peter Hooten, Orca) and his patient Clea Lake (Eddie Benton, Sledge Hammer!), this is where those worlds collide …, and the nightmare begins! Nothing Stephen Strange learned in medical school could prepare him for an attack by an evil sorceress from the "fourth dimension," Morgan le Fay (Jessica Walter, Arrested Development), a villainess who plans an invasion of unimaginable evil on Earth. Chosen by an ancient guardian of the spirit world to learn the mystic arts to defeat Morgan and safeguard the Earth, Stephen Strange must take the place of the Earth's last sorcerer. Come along for a fantastic adventure into the "fourth dimension" with … Dr. Strange!"
Bonus Features
- NEW High-Definition Transfer And Restoration From The Original Film Elements
- NEW Audio Commentary By Pop Culture Historian Russell Dyball And The Panel Jumper Host Cole Hornaday
Here is the trailer for the film as well. Maybe they should just release this in theaters in two weeks; that would go over well. Jessica Walters in anything, and I know I am in.