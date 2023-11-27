Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Gladiator 2, paramount, ridley scott, universal

Gladiator 2: Ridley Scott Gives More Details On Paul Mescal's Role

Napoleon director Ridley Scott has revealed some more details about who Paul Mescal will be portraying in Gladiator 2.

Article Summary Ridley Scott teases details of Paul Mescal's role as Lucius in Gladiator 2.

Lucius has been out of contact, with reunions and revelations implied.

Expect a fresh narrative with no Russell Crowe; new talent joins the epic.

Gladiator 2 slated for Nov 2024, but production delays may affect release.

Now that the strikes have both ended and studios have realized that paying actors and writers livable wages would be a super fun thing to do, we are starting to look toward 2024 and what films will be coming out. The schedule is very much in flux as productions try to get as much work done before the new year starts. There is a good chance that these next few weeks will determine what makes its release date next year. Gladiator 2 was in production when the strike began but had to stop like everyone else. However, the film does have the added benefit of being just under a year away, so there is a little bit of wiggle room for Ridley Scott and his team to get everything done. Scott recently spoke to Rotten Tomatoes (via CBR) and revealed more details about who Paul Mescal is playing and what said person has been up to for the last decade.

"Paul [Mescal] is playing Lucius… That's someone who's 12, and this is about 12, 15 years later," he said. "He's been out in the wilderness, having lost touch with his mother. Mother lost touch with him, doesn't know where he is. She thinks he might be dead."

Lucius was the nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and was played in the original by Spencer Treat Clark. While he doesn't play a massive role in the film, he accidentally reveals a conspiracy and is secretly used as a tool of blackmail. His connection to Russell Crowe's character, Maximus, is that Lucius idolized him in the area.

Gladiator 2 Is A Sequel, But Don't Expect Any Russell Crowe

A follow-up to Gladiator is one of those movies where you're really unsure if this is a good idea, but it has been in varying stages of development since 2001. However, things fell apart in 2006, and it wasn't until over a decade later, in 2017, that things started to pick up again. It was officially greenlit in November 2018, and last year, it was announced that the script was complete. In January, we got word that Aftersun and Normal People star Paul Mescal was in talks to star. Ridley Scott is back to direct the film with a script by David Scarpa, returning costume designer Janty Yates, and production designer Arthur Max. Scott is set to produce along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss, as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Since then, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinge, May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas have all joined the cast.

While we have a release date of November 22, 2024, we don't know if Gladiator 2 will be the title [it probably won't]. Now we have to see if the film will make that release date after production delays because actors and studios wanted livable wages.

