Gladiator II: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights The Training

Paramount Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Gladiator II, which spotlights the training the cast received for the action scenes.

Early reactions for Gladiator II are positive, boosting its chances against stiff box office competition.

Ridley Scott returns to dazzle with authentic fight scenes; Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal shine in grueling prep.

Gladiator II's lavish budget is evident, adding to anticipation for the November 2024 release.

So far, the early reactions for Gladiator II have been trending very positive, which is excellent news for Paramount Pictures. It's still up in the air whether or not the film will be able to find an audience during a very busy time at the box office to make up for the considerable budget, but good early buzz could really help tip the scales in this movie's favor. The budget is very much on screen for all of us to see, and Paramount is showing that off. They released another behind-the-scenes featurette, which focuses on the training and fighting the cast had to go through for this film. As you can imagine, Ridley Scott is here to make these fights look incredible, and stars Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal do not beat around the bush about the fact that they got their asses thoroughly kicked in training.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

