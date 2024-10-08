Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: gladiator ii

Gladiator II: Paul Mescal Recalls Ridley Scott's Very Blunt Advice

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal recalls the very blunt advice he received from director Ridley Scott when he expressed having some nerves on set.

Article Summary Paul Mescal shares Ridley Scott's blunt advice on overcoming set nerves for Gladiator II.

Scott's direct approach liberated Mescal, helping him focus on his Gladiator II performance.

Mescal acknowledges Gladiator II's pressures, opting not to mimic Russell Crowe's iconic role.

The sequel carves its own path, building only subtly on Gladiator's legacy.

There will always be a certain level of trepidation for any actors when they step onto a massive set with one of the best directors of their generation. It doesn't matter how long you've been in the business; that sort of thing can take you by surprise and be intimidating. It wasn't any different for Paul Mescal when he walked onto the massive set of Gladiator II. The film already had a lot of pressure on it as the follow-up to someone so beloved, but Ridley Scott enjoys practical sets, so you know you're walking into something real when you are an actor in one of his movies. Mescal recently told Total Film that he was a little overwhelmed when he got to the set in Morocco, but Scott came to him with some very blunt advice that he took to heart.

"I think the very first day, and just coming out and there being a couple of hundred to a thousand SAs [supporting artists/extras], with fires burning, and the walls of Morocco, I was like, 'Ooh – this is fucking big,'" Mescal said. "But… the first thing [Ridley] said before filming was, 'Your nerves are no fucking good to me.' Which is Ridley in a nutshell, but it's the perfect thing to say, because it's so liberating. He's totally right."

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

