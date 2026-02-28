Posted in: Movies | Tagged: animation, blu-ray, comedy, Feature Film, mars, The Whitest Kids U Know

MARS Animated Film By The Whitest Kids U' Know Out on Blu-Ray in March

The final project from The Whitest Kids U' Know, MARS, an animated feature film of gleefully stupid comedy, is out on Blu-Ray in March

Article Summary The Whitest Kids U' Know animated film MARS arrives on Blu-Ray March 10 with 10 hours of bonus content

MARS is the final project from the beloved sketch comedy troupe, packed with their signature humor

Blu-ray extras include commentary, deleted scenes, interviews, and a bonus short film

Directed by Sevan Najarian, MARS is co-released by Whole Grain Pictures and Synergetic Films

Whole Grain Pictures, a division of MediaOCD, will debut the Blu-ray home media release of MARS on March 10th. The gleefully stupid (on purpose) animated feature film by the cult comedy troupe, The Whitest Kids U' Know (WKUK), is presented in partnership with Synergetic Films, which is releasing MARS in theaters and on VOD platforms. The home media release includes nearly 10 hours of extra content, including a commentary track, interviews with all the surviving members of The Whitest Kids U'Know cast and MARS director Sevan Najarian, deleted scenes, a bonus short film, "Enter the Dark," and more.

The Whitest Kids U' Know's MARS

In MARS, Kyle Capshaw wins a sweepstake for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to join billionaire Elron Branson on a voyage to Mars, along with four other winners. Unfortunately, he entered in order to escape his miserable career, his violently insecure soon-to-be-bride, and a secret hobby that nobody would ever understand. But things go wrong almost immediately, and soon Kyle and his fellow amateur astronauts find themselves stranded, horny, and increasingly feral. The long-awaited all-new animated feature film written and starring the legendary sketch comedy group, The Whitest Kids U'Know, MARS will delight fans, horrify parents, and make any significant others re-evaluate their relationships.

The Whitest Kids U' Know was a popular sketch comedy group best known for their television series that ran on IFC from 2007 to 2011. The group consisted of writers and cast members Trevor Moore, Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter. No stranger to the spotlight, troupe member Zach Cregger has blossomed into one of the hottest directors in Hollywood today. After exploding onto the horror scene with the sleeper hit Barbarian, his success only continued with the global phenomenon Weapons, which is currently nominated for an Academy Award.

MARS was conceived during the production of the original sketch series, which was often held in the same high regard as Saturday Night Live, Kids in the Hall, and SCTV. MARS was directed and produced by filmmaker, animator, and FX artist Sevan Najarian, whose credits include Mystery Science Theater, Adult Swim's Children's Hospital, and an extensive array of animated projects from Channel 101 fame.

Blu-ray Features

Commentary track with Whitest Kids U' Know members and director Sevan Najarian

Cast interviews

Deleted Scenes

Behind-the-scenes interviews

Production diary livestream archives

Recording sessions

Original trailers

Resolution: 1080p HD

Runtime: 84 min

Language: English; closed captions also included

Age Rating: 16+

SRP: $29.95

