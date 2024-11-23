Posted in: Kaitlyn Booth, Movies, Paramount Pictures, Review | Tagged: gladiator ii

Gladiator II Review: Becomes Pure Spectacle After A Very Slow Start

Gladiator II starts off very slow, but once things get going in the second half of the film, it improves dramatically, but it can't compare to the gravitas of its predecessor.

Article Summary Gladiator II starts off slowly, with the first act struggling to capture the original's epic feel.

The film picks up pace in the second half with stunning Colosseum battles and intense political machinations.

Strong performances by Joseph Quinn and Denzel Washington elevate the narrative with unique character dynamics.

Ridley Scott's direction shines with impressive visuals, but the film lacks the cultural impact of Gladiator.

Gladiator II takes a long time to get going and isn't nearly as memorable as the first film, but Ridley Scott is a legend for a reason, and the spectacle and intrigue make for a much stronger second half of the film.

Director: Ridley Scott

Summary: After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II Isn't Reviving A Genre Like The First Film

Many things made Gladiator a very "of the moment" type of film, but there was one thing that was going against it that couldn't be replicated by any sequel. Before Gladiator, no one thought that a large-scale swords and sandals film could succeed at the box office anymore. There had been some very notable flops in the last decade, and like Hollywood always does, they declared the genre was dead. Then Gladiator came along and was a success on nearly every level. It did well at the box office, the soundtrack by Hans Zimmer instantly became iconic, and it was so critically well-received that it essentially revived what everyone thought was a dead genre at the movies. Gladiator II wasn't ever going to do that, no matter how many years the film spent in production hell. So right off the bat, there is something about Gladiator II that doesn't feel as epic. It doesn't feel like such a cultural turning point, because it can't be.

The problem is that without that feeling of spectacle hanging over the film that we got the first time around, all of the flaws in the first film carry over into Gladiator II and are elevated. The two films have roughly the same running time, with the first film coming in at just a few minutes longer. However, because we aren't so caught up in seeing Rome coming to life for the first time or seeing what these massive battles look like on the big screen, the first act drags much more in the second film. Paul Mescal might be putting in an excellent performance, but it's impossible to ignore how closely it resembles the arc Russell Crowe's Maximus went on during the first film.

The Political Machinations Are The Strongest Scenes

The first film's issues were glossed over by everything else being so big, shiny, and new [ironically] for audiences, but we've seen Rome done well on television shows now. When Gladiator II does something new, the film really starts to shine. They finally take advantage of the fact that they did sea battles in the Colosseum because is there anything more cinematic than that? More people are moving in the background politically this time, so we see all the little moves everyone is making to gain power in Rome. Those are the moments when the film feels new.

Those moments are helped along significantly by Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger as the twin Emporers Geta and Caracalla and Denzel Washington as Macrinus. Quinn and Hechinger are a ton of fun to watch on screen because, despite being pitched as twins, we see two very different forms of madness from them. Their dynamic very much reads like two brothers who have been looked at as a unit for their entire lives, with some simmering resentment forming that one is given more respect or the other is seen as holding them back. As for Washington as Marcinus, this might be one of the most interesting roles he's had in a while. Marcinus is on the hunt for power, but the kind of power he's looking for isn't the same as everyone else. His goals and motivations are complex and far more than the "my wife is dead now, I want revenge" basic arc that Mescal is more or less saddled with.

As General Acacius, Pedro Pascal is also given a much more interesting role than you would expect from him. Initially, you want to hate him for what he has done to the people he is conquering, but it becomes very clear that this man is struggling with a sense of duty. When you have a knife to your throat, and you're a soldier, you don't have many choices when it comes to whether or not you can follow orders. Mescal, as Lucius, has enough motivation to dislike Rome and wants things to change once he returns. We didn't need to see yet another wife killed to elevate his pain. His motivations are already clear, and it makes his character feel less original compared to everyone else around him.

Every Cent Of Gladiator II's Reported $300M Budget Is On Screen

Scott is one of the best directors working today, so once the movie actually gets to Rome and the plot starts moving forward, the scenes in the Colosseum are exceptionally well done. They are easy to follow, and you always know where each character is in relation to the other. They feel chaotic in the way that battles and fights should feel. They rely a little too much on various CGI animals this time, which is a little disappointing, but seeing the unique ways that the gladiators adapt to the different opponents is fun to watch.

Rome remains beautifully imagined, and it's clear that every cent of that reported $300 million budget was used well. It looks more practical than it doesn't, even if the various sculptures in the city remain white instead of painted, which is boring. The soundtrack by Harry Gregson-Williams is heavily inspired by Zimmer's music from the original. Still, unlike that original score, which feels like a living and breathing thing that genuinely elevates the entire production, the only moments when Gregson-Williams's score stands out are when he's completely remixing Zimmer's. 'Now We Are Free' remains unmatched for a reason.

Gladiator II starts very slow, and unlike the first film, it fails to justify its incredibly long runtime. However, once things get going in the film's second half, it improves dramatically, but it can't compare to the gravitas of its predecessor. You can't help but compare the two films because they are so similar in many ways, both in their strengths and weaknesses, but Gladiator II isn't a film that will kick down a door and prove that an entire genre of filmmaking is worth continuing to explore. Instead, it's a master director giving us another pretty good example of a genre that movies and television have explored for the last two decades. It is absolutely worth seeing on the biggest screen possible for the cinematic experience. However, this one won't be a cultural touchstone and will likely fade from the conversation by the time the credits for the Oscars roll in the spring.

Gladiator II Review by Kaitlyn Booth 7.5 / 10 Gladiator II takes a long time to get going and isn't nearly as memorable as the first film, but Ridley Scott is a legend for a reason, and the spectacle and intrigue make for a much stronger second half of the film.

